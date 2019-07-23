Contrasting of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) and Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) and Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National Corporation 15 2.58 N/A 1.68 8.39 Republic Bancorp Inc. 45 3.59 N/A 3.78 13.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Horizon National Corporation and Republic Bancorp Inc. Republic Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon National Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Horizon National Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Republic Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Horizon National Corporation and Republic Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National Corporation 0.00% 12.6% 1.3% Republic Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

First Horizon National Corporation has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Republic Bancorp Inc. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

First Horizon National Corporation and Republic Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Republic Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First Horizon National Corporation’s downside potential is -5.72% at a $15 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of First Horizon National Corporation shares and 30.9% of Republic Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of First Horizon National Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Republic Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Horizon National Corporation -3.82% -1.47% -9.26% -13.49% -25.34% 7.22% Republic Bancorp Inc. 1% 8.32% 14.05% 9.47% 15.53% 28.12%

For the past year First Horizon National Corporation was less bullish than Republic Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Republic Bancorp Inc. beats First Horizon National Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.