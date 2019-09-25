Contrasting of First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.98 N/A 1.96 13.67 Community West Bancshares 10 2.30 N/A 0.82 11.75

Table 1 demonstrates First Hawaiian Inc. and Community West Bancshares’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Community West Bancshares appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Hawaiian Inc. is presently more expensive than Community West Bancshares, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.8% 0.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Hawaiian Inc. and Community West Bancshares has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 24.9%. About 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.6% of Community West Bancshares shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88% Community West Bancshares -2.53% -0.41% -5.37% -3.79% -17.87% -3.79%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc. has 18.88% stronger performance while Community West Bancshares has -3.79% weaker performance.

Summary

First Hawaiian Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Community West Bancshares.