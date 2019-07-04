Contrasting of First Financial Corporation (THFF) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation 41 3.27 N/A 3.86 10.14 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 12 2.47 N/A 0.40 27.64

Table 1 demonstrates First Financial Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.6% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.88 shows that First Financial Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Financial Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.1% and 49.3%. About 1.5% of First Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Corporation -3.98% -7.1% -9.28% -17.25% -7.54% -2.59% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -2.4% -8.49% -8.18% -11.29% -21.18% 0.92%

For the past year First Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

First Financial Corporation beats Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.