Contrasting of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. 25 3.86 N/A 2.07 12.30 KeyCorp 17 2.66 N/A 1.67 10.99

Table 1 demonstrates First Financial Bancorp. and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KeyCorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First Financial Bancorp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of KeyCorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2% KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bancorp.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.23 beta. In other hand, KeyCorp has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

First Financial Bancorp. and KeyCorp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 0 1 3.00 KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33

First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $29, and a 26.75% upside potential. Meanwhile, KeyCorp’s consensus price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 15.60%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that First Financial Bancorp. seems more appealing than KeyCorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Financial Bancorp. and KeyCorp are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 82.9% respectively. First Financial Bancorp.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of KeyCorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46% KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29%

For the past year First Financial Bancorp.’s stock price has smaller growth than KeyCorp.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats on 9 of the 11 factors KeyCorp.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.