Contrasting of First Community Corporation (FCCO) and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

We are contrasting First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Corporation 19 2.84 N/A 1.41 13.55 BOK Financial Corporation 81 3.12 N/A 6.62 12.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Community Corporation and BOK Financial Corporation. BOK Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Community Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of BOK Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Community Corporation and BOK Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1% BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Community Corporation’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. BOK Financial Corporation’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

First Community Corporation and BOK Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 BOK Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$20.5 is First Community Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.85%. Competitively the average price target of BOK Financial Corporation is $92, which is potential 20.83% upside. Based on the results given earlier, BOK Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than First Community Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Community Corporation and BOK Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.1% and 40.9%. About 6.8% of First Community Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of BOK Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Corporation -1.49% 2.3% 3.8% -6.78% -22.32% -1.65% BOK Financial Corporation -0.31% 9.98% -3.13% -1.66% -15.01% 14.11%

For the past year First Community Corporation has -1.65% weaker performance while BOK Financial Corporation has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

BOK Financial Corporation beats First Community Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.