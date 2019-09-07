Contrasting of First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.33 N/A 2.29 14.45 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 2.64 N/A 2.28 11.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Community Bankshares Inc. and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. First Community Bankshares Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of First Community Bankshares Inc. and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.6% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

First Community Bankshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of First Community Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3%

For the past year First Community Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors First Community Bankshares Inc. beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.