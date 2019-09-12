Contrasting of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.98 N/A 1.04 13.19 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.42 N/A 2.52 9.52

Table 1 demonstrates First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and Parke Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Parke Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is presently more expensive than Parke Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Parke Bancorp Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares and 35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares. 1% are First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Parke Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.