Contrasting of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) and Its Peers

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand First Citizens BancShares Inc. has 13.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have First Citizens BancShares Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.80% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting First Citizens BancShares Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares Inc. N/A 438 13.93 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

First Citizens BancShares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for First Citizens BancShares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 19.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Citizens BancShares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year First Citizens BancShares Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s peers beat First Citizens BancShares Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.