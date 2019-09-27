Contrasting of First Capital Inc. (FCAP) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 57 0.00 3.21M 3.01 18.87 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 14 4.03 118.98M 0.68 20.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Capital Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Capital Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Capital Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Capital Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 5,658,381.81% 11% 1.2% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 874,852,941.18% 6.8% 1%

Volatility and Risk

First Capital Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of First Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95%

For the past year First Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors First Capital Inc. beats Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.