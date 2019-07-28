Contrasting of First Capital Inc. (FCAP) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Since First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 50 5.37 N/A 2.78 18.23 BankFinancial Corporation 15 3.26 N/A 1.14 12.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Capital Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation. BankFinancial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Capital Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% BankFinancial Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Capital Inc. has a beta of -0.28 and its 128.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BankFinancial Corporation’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First Capital Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BankFinancial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively BankFinancial Corporation has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 23.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of First Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.3% of BankFinancial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are First Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BankFinancial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 0.61% -4.25% 1.26% 20.14% 35.65% 19.17% BankFinancial Corporation -2.49% -3.92% -4.8% 0.49% -17.02% -3.14%

For the past year First Capital Inc. has 19.17% stronger performance while BankFinancial Corporation has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BankFinancial Corporation.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.