Contrasting of First Busey Corporation (BUSE) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

This is a contrast between First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation 26 3.92 N/A 1.97 13.76 Associated Banc-Corp 22 2.61 N/A 1.90 11.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Busey Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp. Associated Banc-Corp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Busey Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Busey Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Busey Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2% Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9% 1%

Volatility & Risk

First Busey Corporation is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Associated Banc-Corp’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Busey Corporation and Associated Banc-Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 75.3%. Insiders held 5.9% of First Busey Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Associated Banc-Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15% Associated Banc-Corp 1.45% 2.31% -3.69% -0.96% -21.06% 9.5%

For the past year First Busey Corporation was more bullish than Associated Banc-Corp.

Summary

First Busey Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.