Contrasting of First Bank (FRBA) and Its Peers

We are contrasting First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of First Bank’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Bank has 5.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Bank and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.10% 1.00% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares First Bank and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank N/A 11 12.96 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

First Bank has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio First Bank is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for First Bank and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.50 2.72

The potential upside of the rivals is 17.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Bank and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while First Bank’s rivals have 16.99% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

First Bank is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.35. Competitively, First Bank’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

First Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors First Bank’s competitors beat First Bank.