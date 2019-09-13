Contrasting of First Bank (FRBA) and Its Peers

We are contrasting First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
49.8% of First Bank’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Bank has 5.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has First Bank and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Bank
|0.00%
|9.10%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares First Bank and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Bank
|N/A
|11
|12.96
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
First Bank has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio First Bank is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for First Bank and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Bank
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.50
|2.72
The potential upside of the rivals is 17.77%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Bank and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Bank
|-1.22%
|-2.15%
|0.71%
|2.71%
|-19.58%
|-6.11%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while First Bank’s rivals have 16.99% stronger performance.
Risk & Volatility
First Bank is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.35. Competitively, First Bank’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
First Bank does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors First Bank’s competitors beat First Bank.
