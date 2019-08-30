Contrasting of First Bank (FRBA) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.45 N/A 0.88 12.96 Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.23 N/A 0.52 21.71

Table 1 highlights First Bank and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Glen Burnie Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than First Bank. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Bank’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1% Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 4.3% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

First Bank is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. In other hand, Glen Burnie Bancorp has beta of 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Bank and Glen Burnie Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 9.2% respectively. First Bank’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.02% of Glen Burnie Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% Glen Burnie Bancorp 6% 7.71% 6.1% -2.27% -6.2% 8.44%

For the past year First Bank had bearish trend while Glen Burnie Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

First Bank beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.