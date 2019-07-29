Contrasting of First Bank (FRBA) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.76 N/A 0.95 11.89 City Holding Company 76 5.81 N/A 4.67 16.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Bank and City Holding Company. City Holding Company has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Bank’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than City Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Bank and City Holding Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 7.6% 0.9% City Holding Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

First Bank’s current beta is 0.33 and it happens to be 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, City Holding Company has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.5% of First Bank shares and 65.9% of City Holding Company shares. 2.4% are First Bank’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, City Holding Company has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -0.27% -1.23% 0.45% -4.42% -20.49% -7.18% City Holding Company -2.09% 0.22% 1.53% 3.12% 7.76% 14.88%

For the past year First Bank has -7.18% weaker performance while City Holding Company has 14.88% stronger performance.

Summary

City Holding Company beats First Bank on 8 of the 9 factors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.