Contrasting of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 58 4.41 108.65M 4.48 12.90 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.00 66.10M 1.75 14.14

In table 1 we can see First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First American Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 186,108,256.25% 14% 4.8% National General Holdings Corp. 277,964,676.20% 11.6% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

First American Financial Corporation’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. National General Holdings Corp. has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown First American Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 18.68% for First American Financial Corporation with average target price of $70. On the other hand, National General Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 57.48% and its average target price is $36. The information presented earlier suggests that National General Holdings Corp. looks more robust than First American Financial Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares and 54.5% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. First American Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 0.4% are National General Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 14 factors National General Holdings Corp.