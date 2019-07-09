Contrasting of FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.76 N/A -1.27 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.56 N/A 0.60 4.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has FireEye Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

FireEye Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FireEye Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for FireEye Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FireEye Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.35% and an $21.67 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FireEye Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 65.5%. Insiders owned 2.8% of FireEye Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38% Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance while Finjan Holdings Inc. has 11.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Finjan Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.