Contrasting of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)

We will be comparing the differences between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89

In table 1 we can see FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of LF Capital Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats LF Capital Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.