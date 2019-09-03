Contrasting of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.86 N/A -0.55 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 118 15.09 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Finjan Holdings Inc. and RingCentral Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Finjan Holdings Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.34 shows that Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RingCentral Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RingCentral Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Finjan Holdings Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

RingCentral Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $132.43 consensus target price and a -6.45% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of RingCentral Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while RingCentral Inc. has 72.22% stronger performance.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.