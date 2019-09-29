Contrasting of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

This is a contrast between Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 17.75M -0.55 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 53 -2066.96 43.54M -1.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 920,547,661.03% -25.1% -20.6% Rapid7 Inc. 82,901,751.71% -60% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.34 beta means Finjan Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 66.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Finjan Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Rapid7 Inc. has an average target price of $61.67, with potential upside of 37.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Finjan Holdings Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 93.9%. 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Rapid7 Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Finjan Holdings Inc. beats Rapid7 Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.