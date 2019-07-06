Contrasting of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Both Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.52 N/A 0.60 4.65 HubSpot Inc. 163 13.28 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Finjan Holdings Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Finjan Holdings Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, HubSpot Inc. has a 1.9 beta which is 90.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HubSpot Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Finjan Holdings Inc. and HubSpot Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively HubSpot Inc. has a consensus target price of $179.4, with potential upside of 1.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.5% and 92.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95% HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. was less bullish than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Finjan Holdings Inc. beats HubSpot Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.