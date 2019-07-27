Contrasting of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.38 N/A 0.60 4.65 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Finjan Holdings Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% -127.4% -42.8%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. Its rival Gridsum Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares and 36.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Gridsum Holding Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95% Gridsum Holding Inc. -6.17% 10.06% 11.11% -26.78% -43.37% 56.95%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Finjan Holdings Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.