Contrasting of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

As Application Software companies, Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.90 N/A -0.55 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Finjan Holdings Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Finjan Holdings Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Arco Platform Limited has 11.9 and 11.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Finjan Holdings Inc. and Arco Platform Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Arco Platform Limited has a consensus price target of $52, with potential upside of 12.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 0% respectively. 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Arco Platform Limited has 99.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats Finjan Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.