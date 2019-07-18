Contrasting of Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

We are contrasting Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Financial Institutions Inc.
|28
|2.89
|N/A
|2.53
|10.87
|The Bancorp Inc.
|9
|1.87
|N/A
|1.60
|6.08
Table 1 demonstrates Financial Institutions Inc. and The Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Financial Institutions Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Financial Institutions Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Financial Institutions Inc. and The Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Financial Institutions Inc.
|0.00%
|10.6%
|0.9%
|The Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|18.9%
|1.6%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.89 beta means Financial Institutions Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, The Bancorp Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 70.7% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares and 89.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares. About 1% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Financial Institutions Inc.
|-4.29%
|-2.03%
|-5.08%
|-5.73%
|-12.55%
|6.85%
|The Bancorp Inc.
|-3.57%
|14.24%
|12.78%
|-7.7%
|-11.32%
|21.98%
For the past year Financial Institutions Inc. has weaker performance than The Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Financial Institutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors The Bancorp Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.