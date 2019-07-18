Contrasting of Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

We are contrasting Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.89 N/A 2.53 10.87 The Bancorp Inc. 9 1.87 N/A 1.60 6.08

Table 1 demonstrates Financial Institutions Inc. and The Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Financial Institutions Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Financial Institutions Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Financial Institutions Inc. and The Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9% The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.89 beta means Financial Institutions Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, The Bancorp Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.7% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares and 89.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares. About 1% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Financial Institutions Inc. -4.29% -2.03% -5.08% -5.73% -12.55% 6.85% The Bancorp Inc. -3.57% 14.24% 12.78% -7.7% -11.32% 21.98%

For the past year Financial Institutions Inc. has weaker performance than The Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Financial Institutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors The Bancorp Inc.