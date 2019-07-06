Contrasting of Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.99 N/A 2.53 10.87 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 54 5.67 N/A 4.36 12.66

Table 1 highlights Financial Institutions Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Financial Institutions Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Financial Institutions Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Financial Institutions Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9% Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Financial Institutions Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Eagle Bancorp Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Financial Institutions Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Eagle Bancorp Inc. has an average target price of $60, with potential upside of 8.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.9% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Financial Institutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 6.4% are Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Financial Institutions Inc. -4.29% -2.03% -5.08% -5.73% -12.55% 6.85% Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.85% 2.07% -1.09% 12.47% -8.67% 13.34%

For the past year Financial Institutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Financial Institutions Inc.