Contrasting of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Both Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.68 N/A 1.87 8.66 Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Fidus Investment Corporation is currently more expensive than Scully Royalty Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fidus Investment Corporation and Scully Royalty Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Analyst Recommendations

Fidus Investment Corporation and Scully Royalty Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 15.97% at a $17.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.