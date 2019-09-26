Contrasting of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Both Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.68 N/A 1.87 8.66 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 19.07 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has a 15.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.