Contrasting of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.55 N/A 1.87 8.66 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$17.67 is Fidus Investment Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 21.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.