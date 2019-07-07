Contrasting of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.04 N/A 1.87 8.65 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.71 N/A 0.10 155.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fidus Investment Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Fidus Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $17.67, and a 8.67% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Fidus Investment Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.