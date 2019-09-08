Contrasting of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

This is a contrast between Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.70 N/A 1.87 8.66 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.88 N/A 1.20 33.70

Demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Fidus Investment Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Fidus Investment Corporation is $17.5, with potential upside of 19.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 62.8% respectively. About 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.