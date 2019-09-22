Contrasting of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

As Asset Management businesses, Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.79 N/A 1.87 8.66 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fidus Investment Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fidus Investment Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.86% for Fidus Investment Corporation with average target price of $17.5.

Fidus Investment Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.34% and 31.17%. About 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

On 5 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.