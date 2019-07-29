Contrasting of Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Southern Corporation 30 0.00 N/A 1.39 20.69 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.99 N/A 3.06 10.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fidelity Southern Corporation and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Southern Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Fidelity Southern Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fidelity Southern Corporation and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Southern Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.8% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.66 beta means Fidelity Southern Corporation’s volatility is 34.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fidelity Southern Corporation and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Southern Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.25, with potential upside of 3.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fidelity Southern Corporation and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 71%. Insiders held roughly 15.1% of Fidelity Southern Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidelity Southern Corporation -0.41% 2.23% -7.95% 22.15% 24.63% 10.84% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. -3.57% 2.98% 0.57% -7.57% -17.58% 6.8%

For the past year Fidelity Southern Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats Fidelity Southern Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.