Contrasting of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 47 11.17 N/A -1.07 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.39 beta which makes it 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FibroGen Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 45.54% for FibroGen Inc. with consensus price target of $65. Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 263.64%. Based on the results delivered earlier, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.