Contrasting of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 20.22 N/A -1.04 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $71.25, while its potential upside is 48.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 17.35%. About 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 18.84% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.