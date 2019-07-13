Contrasting of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 19.19 N/A -1.04 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FibroGen Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Myovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s average target price is $71.25, while its potential upside is 56.25%. Competitively the average target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, which is potential 191.04% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 31.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. was more bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.