Contrasting of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 49 19.26 N/A -1.04 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered FibroGen Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has a consensus price target of $71.25, and a 51.27% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 4.02%. About 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 2.18% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.