Contrasting of FGL Holdings (FG) and Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) and Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Life Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGL Holdings 8 1.60 N/A 0.42 20.48 Prudential Financial Inc. 95 0.64 N/A 8.27 11.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Prudential Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FGL Holdings. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. FGL Holdings is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Prudential Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for FGL Holdings and Prudential Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL Holdings 0 0 0 0.00 Prudential Financial Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Prudential Financial Inc.’s consensus target price is $109, while its potential upside is 6.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FGL Holdings and Prudential Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80% and 67.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of FGL Holdings’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Prudential Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FGL Holdings -2.06% 1.42% 8.35% 8.49% -4.36% 28.53% Prudential Financial Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 4.64% 2.48% -1.64% 20.45%

For the past year FGL Holdings has stronger performance than Prudential Financial Inc.

Summary

Prudential Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors FGL Holdings.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management products and services. It operates through U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management, U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division provides individual variable and fixed annuity products; and recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investment services. It also offers brokerage services; guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities; and investment management and advisory services to the public and private marketplace. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division provides individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets; and group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance products to institutional clients. It also sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages; and offers plan administrative services. The International Insurance division provides individual life insurance, retirement, and related products. The company serves individual and institutional customers through third-party broker-dealers, independent financial planners, financial professionals, third-party financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, sales force, wire houses, banks, general agencies, producer groups, life planners, and life consultants. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.