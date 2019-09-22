Contrasting of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.10 N/A -0.12 0.00 Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.29 N/A 0.80 2.65

Demonstrates Ferroglobe PLC and Hi-Crush Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ferroglobe PLC and Hi-Crush Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9% Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ferroglobe PLC’s volatility measures that it’s 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.72 beta. Hi-Crush Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ferroglobe PLC. Its rival Hi-Crush Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Ferroglobe PLC has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hi-Crush Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of Ferroglobe PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 82.53% of Ferroglobe PLC shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC’s stock price has smaller decline than Hi-Crush Inc.

Summary

Hi-Crush Inc. beats Ferroglobe PLC on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.