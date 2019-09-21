Contrasting of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

This is a contrast between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5301.34 N/A -9.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk & Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Sage Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.41%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.