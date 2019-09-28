Contrasting of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00 Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 244,868,641.58% -49.6% -46.5% Dermira Inc. 519,927,095.99% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.18. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 80.11%. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.