Contrasting of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

We will be comparing the differences between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.75, while its potential upside is 89.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 9.35%. Insiders held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.