Contrasting of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

This is a contrast between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.89 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.18 beta indicates that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $119, which is potential 56.58% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 0%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.