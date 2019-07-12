Contrasting of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.89 N/A 2.13 14.43 Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39

Table 1 highlights Federated Investors Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Federated Investors Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Voya Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Federated Investors Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Federated Investors Inc.’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voya Financial Inc.’s 47.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Federated Investors Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Federated Investors Inc.’s average target price is $31, while its potential downside is -7.74%. Competitively the average target price of Voya Financial Inc. is $64, which is potential 12.85% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Voya Financial Inc. seems more appealing than Federated Investors Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Competitively, Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. has weaker performance than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Federated Investors Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.