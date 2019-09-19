Contrasting of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Both Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.61 N/A 2.13 16.32 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.07 N/A 0.83 18.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Federated Investors Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Federated Investors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Federated Investors Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Federated Investors Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.94% and an $31 consensus price target. On the other hand, TCG BDC Inc.’s potential upside is 0.27% and its consensus price target is $15. The results provided earlier shows that TCG BDC Inc. appears more favorable than Federated Investors Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 28%. About 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors TCG BDC Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.