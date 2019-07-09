Contrasting of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

We are contrasting Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.84 N/A 2.13 14.43 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.68 N/A 0.29 50.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Federated Investors Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.9% of Federated Investors Inc. shares and 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.