Contrasting of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.56 N/A 2.13 16.32 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 21 1.16 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Federated Investors Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Federated Investors Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Federated Investors Inc.’s current beta is 0.78 and it happens to be 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 31.7%. Insiders held 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. has 30.89% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.