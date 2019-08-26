Contrasting of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Both Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 75 4.38 N/A 8.77 8.82 Regional Management Corp. 26 0.95 N/A 2.88 8.38

In table 1 we can see Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Regional Management Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Regional Management Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is currently more expensive than Regional Management Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5% Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.7% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regional Management Corp. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Regional Management Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 74.4% and 93.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Regional Management Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85% Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Regional Management Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.