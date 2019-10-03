Contrasting of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)

Both Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 72 0.00 9.67M 8.76 7.83 PPDAI Group Inc. 4 17.45 81.47M 1.89 2.06

Table 1 highlights Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and PPDAI Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PPDAI Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PPDAI Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and PPDAI Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 13,398,919.22% 0% 0% PPDAI Group Inc. 2,289,576,483.15% 49.3% 21.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and PPDAI Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.5%. Comparatively, PPDAI Group Inc. has 0.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39% PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was more bullish than PPDAI Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats PPDAI Group Inc.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.