Contrasting of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

This is a contrast between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 141.36 N/A -1.23 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 315.40 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CorMedix Inc.’s 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $20.6, with potential upside of 17.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.