Contrasting of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 231.12 N/A -1.23 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Table 1 demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.08 beta is the reason why it is 108.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a -13.78% downside potential and an average price target of $19.4. On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 322.54% and its average price target is $3. Based on the results given earlier, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 43.18% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -15.72% weaker performance.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.