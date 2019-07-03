Contrasting of FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands Inc. 5 2.48 N/A -0.13 0.00 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 14 0.52 N/A 0.07 208.21

Table 1 demonstrates FAT Brands Inc. and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FAT Brands Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FAT Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FAT Brands Inc. and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is $25, which is potential 93.50% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FAT Brands Inc. and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 95.3%. FAT Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 83.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FAT Brands Inc. -0.21% -9.71% -20.85% -30.85% -25.68% 1.04% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 2.5% 12.41% -5.55% -30.42% -41.01% -10.06%

For the past year FAT Brands Inc. has 1.04% stronger performance while Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has -10.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. beats FAT Brands Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.